PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.96 Million Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,000. Piper Sandler Companies makes up approximately 2.7% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Piper Sandler Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PIPR stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $148.64. 131,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.73 and a one year high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.48.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,209.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,156,042 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

