Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

