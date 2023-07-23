Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Cut by Northland Capmk

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amarin in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRN. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amarin from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.12 on Friday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $452.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Amarin had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $85.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amarin by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,279 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in Amarin by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Amarin by 33.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,560,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amarin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,910,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.