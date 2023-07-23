QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.00 on Friday, hitting $124.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,704,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,051. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

