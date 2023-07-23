QuantaSing Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:QSG)

QuantaSing Group’s (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 24th. QuantaSing Group had issued 3,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $40,625,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. After the end of QuantaSing Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of QuantaSing Group stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. QuantaSing Group has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.54 million for the quarter.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, Chinese painting, Erhu, and data analytics courses to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi.

