Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $57.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.

In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $36,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 12,989 shares of company stock valued at $264,915 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reading International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Reading International by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

