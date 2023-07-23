Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,959,940,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Realty Income stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 216.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.