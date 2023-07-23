Realty Income (NYSE:O) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on O. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

