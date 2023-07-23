Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Posts Earnings Results

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.