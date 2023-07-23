Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $50.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

