Robert W. Baird Cuts Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $76.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ELS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.64.

NYSE:ELS opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

