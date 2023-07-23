Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $6,728,930.16 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 22nd, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $14,925,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 31.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Roblox by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $675,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in Roblox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,265,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

