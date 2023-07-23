Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

RMCF stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 6,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 636,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,902.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $63,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,735.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 6,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,902.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 17,482 shares of company stock worth $98,270 over the last ninety days. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

