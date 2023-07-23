Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Earnings Results

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $499.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $502.00.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.58.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

