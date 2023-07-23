Rossmore Private Capital Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.15, a PEG ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

