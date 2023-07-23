Rossmore Private Capital Buys New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,578,000 after purchasing an additional 760,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.42.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.
In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
