Rossmore Private Capital Lowers Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,817 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

