Rossmore Private Capital Trims Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

J stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,406 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

