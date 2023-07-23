Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Acquires 27,163 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $887,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,620,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,543,174. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.