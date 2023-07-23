Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Cable One accounts for 3.8% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $189,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Down 1.9 %

CABO traded down $14.00 on Friday, reaching $726.94. 91,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.85. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $602.70 and a 52-week high of $1,464.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $658.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $697.53.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 60.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,021.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total value of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

