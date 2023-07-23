Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 134.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for 0.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.40. 56,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,824. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $97.44 and a 52 week high of $128.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.33.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

