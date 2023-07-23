Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,435,313 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 401,624 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 11.3% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.46% of American Express worth $566,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $6.89 on Friday, hitting $170.22. 9,102,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,607. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

