Royal Bank of Canada Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $62.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

