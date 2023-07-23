Safe Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $157.83 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $7.57 or 0.00025384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $157.83 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00238016 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00050554 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031033 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.56428875 USD and is up 16.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

