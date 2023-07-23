SALT Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $16,911.74 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014051 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,024.36 or 1.00021672 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02130917 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,242.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

