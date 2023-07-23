SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0214 on Top Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $17,573.52 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014032 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,052.62 or 0.99879369 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02130917 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,242.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

