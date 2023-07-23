Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.38 million and approximately $2,121.26 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,874.50 or 0.06266015 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,415,323,626 coins and its circulating supply is 1,394,689,403 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.