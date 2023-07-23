Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.02 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $19.02 million and approximately $2,822.54 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.39 or 0.06283482 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00045396 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,415,507,626 coins and its circulating supply is 1,394,915,803 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.