Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SLB opened at $56.01 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,000 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,273,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,084,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

