Schubert & Co Has $53.56 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Schubert & Co cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,022 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 47.8% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Schubert & Co owned about 0.08% of Fiserv worth $53,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.70.
Insider Activity at Fiserv
Fiserv Price Performance
Shares of FI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.53. 2,409,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.