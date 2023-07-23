Schubert & Co Purchases 105 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.26. 42,139,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,770,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $754.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $318.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

