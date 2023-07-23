Schubert & Co Purchases 2 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Schubert & Co raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in NVR were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,405,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NVR by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,024,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,433,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,863.33.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $18.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6,244.69. 13,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,025. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,998.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,577.68. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,816.55 and a one year high of $6,474.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $116.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 408.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

