Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 4.5% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,969,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,053 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,903,000 after acquiring an additional 394,278 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,811,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,194,000 after acquiring an additional 140,380 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,039,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

