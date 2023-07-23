Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $41.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $39.70. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.49 per share.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPI. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $257.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.58. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $271.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

