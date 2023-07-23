Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.57. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.83 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.48.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $141.24 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.