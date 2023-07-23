Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.93 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $107.02 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00238471 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00049299 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025102 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030932 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003365 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00265999 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

