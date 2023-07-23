Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 2,187 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBIN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 135,407 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

