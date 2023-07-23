Security Financial Services INC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.85% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,572,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSID traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares. The stock has a market cap of $430.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

