Security Financial Services INC. Has $6.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,605,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

