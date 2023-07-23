Security Financial Services INC. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. 8,739,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,379,938. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

