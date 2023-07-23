Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 15,887 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.97. 1,636,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

