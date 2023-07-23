Security Financial Services INC. Sells 1,356 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,047. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $50.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

