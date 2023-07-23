Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,818 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $86,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sempra by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $151.07 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.33.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.