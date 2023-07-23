Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) vs. GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Head to Head Comparison

Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A GXO Logistics 1 1 10 0 2.75

GXO Logistics has a consensus target price of $63.38, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A GXO Logistics 2.00% 12.35% 3.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of GXO Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shengfeng Development $370.33 million 0.55 $7.79 million N/A N/A GXO Logistics $9.23 billion 1.28 $197.00 million $1.57 41.52

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Shengfeng Development on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection. It serves clients in various industries, including manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, internet, fashion, fast moving consumer goods, publishing, agriculture, and e-commerce. Shengfeng Development Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

