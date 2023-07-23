Short Interest in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Increases By 5.7%

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.73. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after buying an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after buying an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

