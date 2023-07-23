Short Interest in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Declines By 9.7%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.
Shares of LIVN stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $66.73.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
