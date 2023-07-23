Short Interest in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Drops By 10.4%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 965,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.43.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.