SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Raised to $33.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

SIBN opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $29.51.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $33,214.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,459 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $135,383.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $33,214.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,936,100. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 632,071 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 900,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 547,141 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,849,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 266,009 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

