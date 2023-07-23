Siacoin One Day Volume Reaches $8.46 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $189.59 million and $8.46 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,909.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00309609 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.00843542 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013389 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00551864 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00062625 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00125607 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,663,435,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,640,629,841 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
