Siacoin One Day Volume Reaches $8.46 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $189.59 million and $8.46 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,909.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00309609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.00843542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00551864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00062625 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00125607 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,663,435,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,640,629,841 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

