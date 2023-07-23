Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $189.78 million and $3.76 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,822.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00308606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.77 or 0.00803988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00545633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00061985 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00124862 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,661,215,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,638,409,653 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

